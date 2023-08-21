Mumbai: Parents Dead, Minor Girl Raped at Foster Parents’ Home; 3 Family Members Booked

An 18-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old adopted niece in Mumbai. The girl, who lost both her parents in a span of four months, was given up for adoption to the neighbour of her late mother, along with her two other siblings.

Three other members of the family have also been booked in connection to the incident.

The victim told police that the accused had sexually abused her earlier this month at a time when others were asleep. She left the neighbour’s home on August 8 and reported to the police about the incident the following day, Times of India reported.

The father of the girl passed away due to a cardiac stroke in September last year while her mother died by suicide in January. The girl along with her siblings - her younger brother and cousin’s sister, were taken to their paternal grandparents’ home in Kandivli. Soon after that, the teenager and her cousin’s sister were sent to an orphanage in Andheri after approaching the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) whereas the teenager’s younger brother was sent to a residential school in Boisar.

The teen girl was keen on continuing her education. She approached the CWC requesting them to give her for adoption to a 54-year-old woman, who was her late mother’s neighbour, according to TOI.