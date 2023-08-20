Mumbai: PG Student Molests Female Cook While Visiting Friend's Hostel; Absconding

A 26-year-old post-graduate student allegedly groped a female cook at a government boys’ hostel in the city. According to reports, the accused, identified as Avinash Bansode, who is currently absconding, was visiting friends who live at the hostel on August 14 and decided to extend his stay overnight.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, who was employed as a cook at the hostel, lived on the first floor of the building with her mother-in-law and two children.

According to a TOI report, at around 3:00 am, Bansode allegedly opened the sliding windows of the woman’s room, entered and began to touch her inappropriately while she was asleep. The woman woke up with a start and raised an alarm.

Bansode tried to flee when occupants of the hostel gathered and caught hold of him. However, he managed to wriggle free and fled the hostel premises before he could be handed over to the police.