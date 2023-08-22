Mumbai: Physical Education Teacher Sexually Assaults Four Girls at Civic School; Held

A 23-year-old physical education teacher was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting four girls at a civic school in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli here, police said.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted four girls, in the age group of six to seven years, at a school run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Tagore Nagar locality, an official said.

The matter came to light when a Class 2 student complained about the assault to her parents, he said.

The child’s parents reached the school in the morning and told others about the assault. Angry parents beat up the accused outside the school, the official said.

Advertisement

The police were subsequently called in and the accused was taken into custody, he said.