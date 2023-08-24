Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Mumbai: Pipe Burst in Andheri Shoots Water Several Feet High in Air

Mumbai civic body officials said the affected pipeline of 1200 mm diameter is located opposite Infinity Mall at Oshiwara. The rupture was reported at around 2.45 pm

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 00:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Several videos of the incident doing rounds on social media show water gushing out from the ruptured pipeline and shooting up as high as 8-10-storey buildings. (Representational Image/PTI)

A water pipeline burst in suburban Andheri in Mumbai on Wednesday resulting in the leaking water shooting several feet high in the air near residential buildings.

Mumbai civic body officials said the affected pipeline of 1200 mm diameter is located opposite Infinity Mall at Oshiwara. The rupture was reported at around 2.45 pm.

Several videos of the incident doing rounds on social media show water gushing out from the ruptured pipeline and shooting up as high as 8-10-storey buildings.

    • A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) statement said the hydraulic department first stopped the water supply in the pipeline and a repairing work was undertaken immediately.

    Due to the incident, there will be no supply of water to some areas, including Millat Nagar, SVP Nagar, MHADA and Lokhandwala till the pipeline repair work is completed, it said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    

    

    first published: August 24, 2023, 00:22 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 00:22 IST
