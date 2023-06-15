Mumbai Police Arrests NCP Worker in Sanjay Raut Threat Case, BJP Reacts

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a person called Mayur Shinde in connection with a case involving a threat to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. He will be produced before the Mulund court shortly.

According to reports, Mayur Shinde is an NCP worker from Thane and is close to the Raut family. The police have arrested five accused in the case so far. On instructions of Shinde, the other accused had threatened Raut over a phone call.

Reacting to Mayur Shinde’s arrest in the case, BJP leader Prasad Lad demanded that Raut be arrested.

On June 8, Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar received death threats over phone calls from unknown persons.

In an audio recording that surfaced, a man was heard issuing a death warning to Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut claiming that he will shoot the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

The unidentified caller threatened Raut that he must attend to his calls or he will shoot him. The caller also issued an ultimatum to Raut to stop his ‘morning loudspeakers’ within a month failing which he would be “sprayed with bullets".

On June 10, Mumbai police arrested two men from the eastern suburb of Govandi in connection with the case. According to a PTI report, the accused, one of them an autorickshaw driver and another an interior designing worker, were detained on Friday itself.