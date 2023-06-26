Mumbai Police Books Rider for Riding Scooty With Seven Children | WATCH

Mumbai Police registered a case of culpable homicide against the person riding a scooty with seven children after a video of the stunt went viral on social media. The police were on the lookout for the rider after the video surfaced.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Tardeo Police Station. The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, has been arrested and a case under section 308 of the IPC has been registered against him.

“Not the ride we support! This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger. A serious offence u/sec 308 IPC for attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.