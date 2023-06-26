Trends :Uniform Civil CodeMumbai RainsDelhi Robbery CasesVersova–Bandra Sea LinkHubballi Pillar Collapse
Mumbai Police Books Rider for Riding Scooty With Seven Children | WATCH

The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, has been arrested and a case under section 308 of the IPC has been registered against him

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 14:59 IST

Mumbai, India

The identity of the rider is not clear at the moment.(Image/News18)
Mumbai Police registered a case of culpable homicide against the person riding a scooty with seven children after a video of the stunt went viral on social media. The police were on the lookout for the rider after the video surfaced.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Tardeo Police Station. The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, has been arrested and a case under section 308 of the IPC has been registered against him.

“Not the ride we support! This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger. A serious offence u/sec 308 IPC for attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

    • The identity of the rider is not clear at the moment.

    first published: June 26, 2023, 14:59 IST
