Mumbai Police Bust Counterfeit Levi's Factory in Goregaon; Seize Fake Products Worth Rs 16 Lakh

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a person for manufacturing counterfeit products of American brand Levi’s of Levi Strauss & Co, California and has seized goods worth Rs 16 lakh, reports said on Sunday.

Officials conducted raids at the warehouse belonging to Smita Enterprises and recovered items including 300 T-shirts and machinery, a Times Now report said. The raid was carried out after observing the firm for several days.

Officials discovered that a warehouse was producing and selling substandard products under the well-known American brand in the city’s open markets, shops, malls, and other outlets, in an attempt to deceive customers.

During the raid, the owner of Netrika Enterprises, who was also present, filed a complaint after inspecting the goods and confirming that they were counterfeit.

The accused owner of Smita Enterprises has confessed to the crime, it said. According to a Mid-day report, the 35-year-old accused has been arrested and booked under sections 420, 51, and 63 of the Copyright Trademark Act.

According to the report, the police are investigating the possibility of the accused being part of a larger network.

