Home » India » 'Bomb Planted in Flight': 10-year-old Mumbai Boy Makes Bomb Threat Call; Cops Say False Alarm

'Bomb Planted in Flight': 10-year-old Mumbai Boy Makes Bomb Threat Call; Cops Say False Alarm

The caller said that a bomb was planted on a flight about to take off after 10 hours

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 15:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai Police on Friday received a hoax call from a 10-year-old boy, intimating about a bomb in a plane at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The call was received by the Mumbai police control room on the emergency number 112 on Thursday.

The caller said that a bomb was planted on a flight about to take off after 10 hours, an official said.

After receiving the call, police immediately came into action and found it to be a hoax call.

“A 10-year-old boy from Satara had made this call," the official added.

The police found that the boy is suffering from some serious medical issues and has been undergoing treatment, he said.

Investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

The call comes a month after Mumbai Police was threatened with an attack akin to the 26/11 terror strike of 2008.

    • The unidentified caller also warned of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sending the security circles into a tizzy, an official said on July 18.

    As per police, a case under Indian Penal Code’s Section 509 (2) was lodged against the unknown caller/s and further investigations are on.

    About the Author

    Yesha KotakYesha Kotak, Special Correspondent, CNN-News18, specialises in crime, court and ...Read More

    first published: August 25, 2023, 10:59 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 15:03 IST
