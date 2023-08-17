Mumbai Police EOW Arrests Sanjay Raut's Associate Sujit Patkar in Covid Centre `Scam'

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested businessman Sujit Patkar, a close friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, in a case related to Lifeline Hospital Management Services, an official said. Patkar, earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case on money laundering charges, was in the judicial custody.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who had filed the original complaint about the alleged scam in the running of Jumbo Covid centres, also posted a message on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) about the development.This is the fourth arrest in the case by the EOW which is probing alleged irregularities in the setting up and management of Jumbo Covid care centres of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.