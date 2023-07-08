Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Guidelines for Homeowners; Non-Compliance Can Be Punishable | Check Advisory

Mumbai police on Friday issued a preventative order and fresh guidelines for homeowners for renting out properties in the city. Police, in the order, said it was necessary to put some checks on landlords/tenants to ensure that

terrorist/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray, etc.

In the event of any such activity, immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same, the order further said.

“This order shall come into force with effect 00.01 hrs of 08/07/2023 till 24.00 hrs of 05/09/2023 for the period of 60 days (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order said.

Advertisement

According to the order, each landlord/owner/person dealing in the property business of any house/property which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissioner who has let/sub-let/rent out any accommodation to any person is required to immediately furnish the particulars of the said tenant/tenants online on the citizen portal at www.mumbaipolice.gov.in.

If the person to whom the accommodation is let/sub-let/rented out is a foreigner, then the owner and the tenant shall furnish his name, nationality, passport details and reason for stay in the city, the order said.