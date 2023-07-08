Trends :Weather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollBengal Poll ViolenceHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Home » India » Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Guidelines for Homeowners; Non-Compliance Can Be Punishable | Check Advisory

Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Guidelines for Homeowners; Non-Compliance Can Be Punishable | Check Advisory

Mumbai police has issued fresh guidelines for homeowners and tenants for renting out properties in the city

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 10:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Police, in the order, said it was necessary to put some checks on landlords/tenants to ensure that terrorist/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray, etc.(Representational Image/News18)
Police, in the order, said it was necessary to put some checks on landlords/tenants to ensure that terrorist/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray, etc.(Representational Image/News18)

Mumbai police on Friday issued a preventative order and fresh guidelines for homeowners for renting out properties in the city. Police, in the order, said it was necessary to put some checks on landlords/tenants to ensure that

terrorist/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray, etc.

In the event of any such activity, immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same, the order further said.

“This order shall come into force with effect 00.01 hrs of 08/07/2023 till 24.00 hrs of 05/09/2023 for the period of 60 days (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order said.

Advertisement

According to the order, each landlord/owner/person dealing in the property business of any house/property which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissioner who has let/sub-let/rent out any accommodation to any person is required to immediately furnish the particulars of the said tenant/tenants online on the citizen portal at www.mumbaipolice.gov.in.

If the person to whom the accommodation is let/sub-let/rented out is a foreigner, then the owner and the tenant shall furnish his name, nationality, passport details and reason for stay in the city, the order said.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 08, 2023, 10:42 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 10:42 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App