Mumbai Police Issues Prohibitory Order Banning Drones, Gliders for 30 Days, Gathering of Five or More Persons Till July 29

The prohibitory order, which he said was a "regular" one, was in view of the possibility of misuse of such objects to target VVIPS, endanger the life of the public at large, destroy public property and cause law and order disturbance

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 19:12 IST

Mumbai, India

The part in the prohibitory order pertaining to unlawful assembly will be in place from Saturday till July 29. (Representational Image/News18)
Mumbai police on Saturday issued a preventive order banning the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the metropolis for a period of 30 days, an official said.

The order also bans unlawful assemblies of five or more persons due to information gathered from various sources about the likelihood of a breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity from such gatherings, the official added.

The prohibitory order covers processions, use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifying systems, musical bands and bursting of firecrackers, he said.

    • However, marriage and funeral functions, statutory meetings of companies, clubs, and assemblies in and around cinemas, halls, schools etc are exempt, the official pointed out.

    The part in the prohibitory order pertaining to unlawful assembly will be in place from Saturday till July 29, the Mumbai police official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 15, 2023, 19:12 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 19:12 IST
