Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s arrival in the city, Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory and shared a list of alternate routes around the Dadar area. This is President Murmu’s first visit to Mumbai after assuming office in July. President Murmu arrived in Nagpur on a visit to Maharashtra yesterday.

President Murmu is set to visit Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, situated in the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic Division in Mumbai today, a notification issued by the Mumbai Police said.

“During the visit of Honourable V.V.I.P, temporary traffic arrangements at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple and adjoining roads in the premises will be in place," Mumbai Police said.