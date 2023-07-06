Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of President Murmu's Visit | Check Details

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, situated in the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic Division in Mumbai today, a notification issued by the Mumbai Police said

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 09:22 IST

Mumbai, India

This is President Murmu's first visit to Mumbai after assuming office in July. (File Photo: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)
Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s arrival in the city, Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory and shared a list of alternate routes around the Dadar area. This is President Murmu’s first visit to Mumbai after assuming office in July. President Murmu arrived in Nagpur on a visit to Maharashtra yesterday.

“During the visit of Honourable V.V.I.P, temporary traffic arrangements at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple and adjoining roads in the premises will be in place," Mumbai Police said.

    • The notification added that the traffic regulation and control will be in place from 2:00 pm to 5.00 pm on Thursday.

    Mumbai Traffic Police also took to Twitter and said, “In view of Sankashti Chaturthi and a scheduled program at Siddhi Vinayak Temple tomorrow, traffic near the temple will be regulated and controlled as per situational requirement."

    first published: July 06, 2023, 08:51 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 09:22 IST
