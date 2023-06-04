Mumbai Power Outage: No Electricity in Kandivali West for 9 Hours Due to Technical Fault

Electricity supply was interrupted for over nine hours in Kandivali West area in Mumbai on Sunday after a major technical failure was reported in the Adani Electricity power distribution system.

The local vicinity has been without power for the past nine hours and it was anticipated that it would take an additional three hours to fully restore the electricity.

The issue has been identified as a fault in the high tension electric wire.

The incident comes days after several areas in the western suburbs of Mumbai experienced a power outage caused by a technical fault in the cabling infrastructure. Andheri, Malad, and Goregaon were among the affected pockets, with the power outage lasting for approximately 30 minutes starting from around 18:20 hours on Wednesday. An official from Adani Electricity Mumbai had confirmed the incident.

As per reports, the power outage occurred due to an unprecedented surge in electricity demand in the city, reaching an all-time high of 3,968 megawatts on Wednesday.

“Our peak demand exceeded 2,082MW on Wednesday due to rising temperature, which is the highest till date. It is expected to go up further…We are well equipped with the required network infrastructure and power contracts to meet the rising demand," a Adani Electricity official was quoted as saying to Times of India.

The outage came a similar incident took place on May 10 causing a power outage lasting over half an hour.

Mumbai has a history of facing power outages, experiencing various incidents in the recent past. In October 2020, the city came to a standstill due to an power outage lasting over 12 hours. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), which supplies power to major parts of Mumbai, said, “There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of Mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded."

Adani Electricity serves 31.5 Lakh Households and Establishments in Mumbai, according to an official release by the company in April.