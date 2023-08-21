Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitVikram LanderISROSunny Deol
Home » India » Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Overturning Container Hits Five Cars; Traffic Slowed Down

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Overturning Container Hits Five Cars; Traffic Slowed Down

The container was travelling from Pune to Mumbai when the accident took place

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

Edited By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 11:23 IST

Mumbai, India

The accident led to around five cars being damaged. (Image: News18)
The accident led to around five cars being damaged. (Image: News18)

At least two were killed and four others injured in a road accident as a container travelling on the Mumbai-Pune expressway overturned and caused damage to around five cars.

The accident led to a disruption on the lane heading to Pune.

Currently, traffic movement on both the lines is slow.

In a separate accident, two persons were injured after a teen rammed a Mercedes, which he was driving into another car on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, on Sunday morning.

Police officials said that the accused, identified as Jay Bansode was arrested. The 19-year-old college student — a resident of Thane’s Bhayander — was driving his relative’s car.

Bansode fled from the scene after ramming into the other car, but the police caught him using the car’s registration number. However, police said that Bansode wasn’t drunk at the time of the incident and that the offending car has been brought in.

    • Based on preliminary probe, Bansode was arrested under the charges of rash driving, negligent driving and other legal provisions, a PTI report said.

    The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Both of them are out of danger, police said.

    first published: August 21, 2023, 11:10 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 11:23 IST
