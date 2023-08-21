Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Overturning Container Hits Five Cars; Traffic Slowed Down

At least two were killed and four others injured in a road accident as a container travelling on the Mumbai-Pune expressway overturned and caused damage to around five cars.

The accident led to a disruption on the lane heading to Pune.

Currently, traffic movement on both the lines is slow.

In a separate accident, two persons were injured after a teen rammed a Mercedes, which he was driving into another car on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, on Sunday morning.

Police officials said that the accused, identified as Jay Bansode was arrested. The 19-year-old college student — a resident of Thane’s Bhayander — was driving his relative’s car.

Advertisement

Bansode fled from the scene after ramming into the other car, but the police caught him using the car’s registration number. However, police said that Bansode wasn’t drunk at the time of the incident and that the offending car has been brought in.