Mumbai Rain: Andheri Subway Shut For Third Time In a Week Due to Waterlogging

The Andheri Subway was shut down due to waterlogging on Wednesday and Thursday as well after nearly 2 feet of water filled the area due to heavy downpours

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 11:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Andheri Subway witnessed waterlogging on Friday due to heavy rain. (Image/ANI)
As heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai, the Andheri Subway witnessed waterlogging for the third time in a row this week on Friday.

Mumbai Traffic Police took to Twitter and wrote, “Due to water logging, Andheri Subway is closed, while traffic is diverted to Vile Parle bridge and Captain Gore Marg SV Road."

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department’s Mumbai office said that moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next three-four hours. IMD has issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on June 30.

The Andheri Subway was shut down due to waterlogging on Wednesday and Thursday as well after nearly 2 feet of water filled the area due to heavy downpours.

    • Waterlogged Andheri Subway in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 28. (Image/News18)

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash the financial capital in the next four to five days.

    first published: June 30, 2023, 11:03 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 11:38 IST
