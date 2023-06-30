Mumbai Rain: BMC to Go Ahead With 10% Water Cut From July 1 Despite Fast-Filling of Lakes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will go ahead with a 10% water cut for Mumbaikars beginning from July 1 despite the fast-filling of catchment areas of lakes amidst heavy rainfall. All seven lakes of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am on Thursday, for the first time since the monsoon hit.

According to a TOI report, the total water stocks stand at 8.94%, which is marginally higher than the 7.26% recorded a day before. With reserve stocks included, there is 14.61% of water available, which is less when compared to the stocks in the last two years around this time.

Quoting civic officials, a TOI report said 1% of water stock is estimated sufficient to fulfil the water requirement of the city for three days.

The Upper Vaitarna Lake recorded 122mm of rainfall, Modak Sagar 144mm, Tansa 109mm, Middle Vaitarna 137mm, Bhatsa 137mm, Vihar 159mm and Tulsi received 235mm of rain between June 28-29. The maximum percentage of water supplied to the city comes from Bhatsa (48%), followed by Middle Vaitarna (12%), Modak Sagar (11%) Tansa (10%) and Upper Vaitarna (16%).