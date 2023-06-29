Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Mumbai Rain: Builder Booked After Road Caves In Near Magathane Metro Station; Entry, Exit Closed

Mumbai Rain: Builder Booked After Road Caves In Near Magathane Metro Station; Entry, Exit Closed

The corporation carried out an inspection of the road cave-in site with the BMC and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Wednesday

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 09:31 IST

Mumbai, India

According to reports, the excavation work carried out by Chandak Builder allegedly led soil adjacent to a stormwater drain chamber to collapse, damaging the chamber wall. (Image/News18)
After a road caved in near the Magathane metro station in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) got an FIR against Chandak Builder. According to reports, the excavation work carried out by Chandak Builder allegedly led soil adjacent to a stormwater drain chamber to collapse, damaging the chamber wall.

The builder was earlier issued a stop-work notice, an Indian Express report mentioned.

According to Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, the chamber of the storm-water drain near the station’s Entry/Exit 2 is close to the stairs’ foundation and the escalator. The deep excavation carried out by the builder near the drain chamber caused damage to the wall, following this, stormwater flowed into the excavation area and posed a risk of further collapse to the drain chamber and the foundation of the stairs and the escalator, officials said.

The corporation carried out an inspection of the road cave-in site with the BMC and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Wednesday.

“A prompt response to the situation is vital to prevent further damage. We are working closely with the BMC and the builder to implement remedial measures and ensure the safety and stability of the storm-water drain chamber, as well as the foundation of the stairs and escalator at the Magathane station," Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, chairman and managing director of the corporation was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

    • A day after the road cave-in, a crack appeared near the newly constructed Magathane Metro station in Mumbai after a heavy downpour.

    The Maha Mumbai Metropolitan Operations Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has closed the entry and exit points at the northern end of the station.

    first published: June 29, 2023, 08:32 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 09:31 IST
