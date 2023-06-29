Rain News: Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Orange for 3 Maha Districts Tomorrow; Intense Showers to Hit MP, Gujarat, Goa

The truck was carrying huge stones for coastal road work.

Two persons were killed and a teenager was injured in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, where heavy showers led to waterlogging in many areas, forcing the closure of a busy subway on Wednesday, while suburban train services were delayed.

Thane city received 200.08 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. District disaster control room stated that water entered several houses in low-lying areas and Manpada police station in Dombivli, while various offices reported leakages following heavy showers. A video of the water-logged police station went viral on social media platforms. Local firemen and disaster management cell teams were on their toes, attending to several calls of water-logging and tree fall in Thane city in which at least half-a-dozen cars were damaged, Tadvi said.

Mumbai’s weather forecast at 8 am said that moderate to heavy showers will lash the financial capital and suburbs today. Very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places, the bulletin added. The weather remains pleasant in the four metro cities of India, with Delhi’s temperature being recorded at 28 degree Celsius, Kolkata’s 27 degrees, Chennai’s 30 degrees and Mumbai’s 28 degree around 6 am. The national and financial capitals saw light rain early in the morning, while Kolkata and Chennai saw overcast skies.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have caused severe flooding, and brought normal life to a standstill in various parts of Assam, besides claiming the lives of seven people, as confirmed by the daily flood report released by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS), Assam on Wednesday. According to the report, 12 districts have been hit by floods, which includes Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur.