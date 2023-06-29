Rain News: Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Orange for 3 Maha Districts Tomorrow; Intense Showers to Hit MP, Gujarat, Goa

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 00:18 IST
New Delhi, India
Rain News: IMD’s senior scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on Thursday said that monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. “In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected in MP. We are expecting extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) in parts of South Gujarat and Konkan Goa today. East and Northeast India is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days,” he added. Meanwhile, a huge lorry rammed a divider in Mumbai’s Hindmata flyover last night due to reduced visibility amid rains.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has placed the city under “yellow alert" for Friday along with Thane. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since monsoon hit the state capital.
As heavy rains continue to lash Maharashtra, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has predicted more rains on Friday, and issued an “orange alert" for Pune, Palghar and Raigad.
Gurugram traffic police took to Twitter and wrote, “Waterlogging has been reported in Udyog Vihar. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly."
According to a PTI report, continuous heavy rainfall for three hours on Wednesday followed by intermittent showers on Thursday morning led to waterlogging in more than 25 areas resulting in traffic congestion in Gurugram.
The rainfall caused waterlogging on the service road of Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Narsinghpur, Basai road, Rajendra Park, Sector 52, Sector 55, Sector 56, Ardee City, Railway Road, Rajeev Chowk, Kadipur, Vatika Chowk, Delhi road, Sector-14, Udyog Vihar, Bajghera etc, among other areas.
“Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected in MP. We are expecting extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) in parts of South Gujarat and Konkan Goa today. East and Northeast India is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days," said IMD’s senior scientist Dr Naresh Kumar.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released data on monthly rainfall received by Mumbai and suburbs. Take a look -
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs today. Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, the weather office said.
A Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places. An Orange alert has been issued for Thane, Palghar and Raigad.
According to official figures by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 10 deaths have been reported so far in rain-related incidents in Mumbai and surrounding areas after the monsoon hit.
A portion of a compound wall of the upscale NRI Complex in Navi Mumbai township of Thane collapsed on Wednesday night after heavy downpour, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Dr Babasaheb Rajale was quoted by PTI as saying on Thursday.
No injuries were reported in the incident, however, a few cars parked in the complex were damaged.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli districts of Gujarat today.
A ‘Kutcha house’ collapsed in Gujarat’s Navsari after heavy rainfall.
Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi after heavy rainfall.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rain over isolated places of Delhi, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak, Mattanhail and Jhajjar.
Quoting officials, a PTI report said heavy rains lashed Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging in many areas.
Two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies in the last two days. While the body of one of them was recovered, search continued to find the other person, officials added.
A number of cars were also reported to be damaged in Thane in rain-related incidents.
Citing official data, a PTI report said the death toll due to rain-related incidents stands at 19 in the Himachal Pradesh. As many as 34 people have sustained injuries and three others are missing, the report added
The local weather office issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places across the state on Thursday and thunderstorm and lightning on June 30, July 1 and 2.
According to a PTI report, the cumulative losses due to rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 24 is estimated to be Rs 219.29 crore.
According to figures by the state emergency operation centre, the Jal Shakti Vibhag suffered a loss of Rs 100.97 crore, followed by the Public Works department with Rs 90.50 crore and Horticulture department with Rs 26.22 crore.
According to a PTI report, moderate to heavy rains continued in various Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, triggering landslides and leading to closure of over 100 roads across the state. Officials said that as many as 127 roads were closed, out of which 90 were expected to be opened by Wednesday night.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded in the national capital at 27.1 degrees. IMD has issued an Orange Alert in Delhi warning heavy to very heavy rain.
Waterlogging was reported in many parts of Noida after a heavy downpour.
Rain accompanied with wind lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. According to IMD, Delhi is likley to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers today.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said moderate rainfall is likely to continue in Mumbai for the next 3 hours. The weather office also said the heavy rainfall intensity is likely to continue on Thursday as well and is likely to decrease gradually from Friday.
After a road caved in near the Magathane metro station in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) got an FIR against Chandak Builder. According to reports, the excavation work carried out by Chandak Builder allegedly led soil adjacent to a stormwater drain chamber to collapse, damaging the chamber wall. READ MORE
A crack appeared near the newly constructed Magathane Metro station in Mumbai after heavy downpour. It comes just a day after part of the road near the station caved in.
The Maha Mumbai Metropolitan Operations Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has closed the entry and exit points at the northern end of the station.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in six districts of Maharashtra, issuing an Orange alert.
An Orange alert is issued for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik.
Targeting the ruling BJP government over cracks appeared in the newly-built Variyav Bridge on Surat’s Tapi River on Wednesday after heavy rain fall, Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi accused state government of corruption.
“In the last one-and-half months, similar cases of damage have been reported for five to six bridges in Gujarat. We want a detailed probe," the AAP leader said, demanding a CBI probe in the case.
Cracks appeared in the newly-built Variyav Bridge on Surat’s Tapi River on Wednesday after the city witnessed heavy rain. According to an Indian Express report, the bridge, built at the cost of Rs 118 crore, was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel around 40 days ago.
The damage has been reported while Surat and other parts of the state are witnessing heavy rainfall in monsoon.
Assam is witnessing severe flood due to heavy rain which has affected at least 12 districts of the state namely, Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tamulpur.
According to the daily flood report released by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System, Assam (FRIMS) on Wednesday, at least seven people died in the state due to flooding.
“The number of human lives lost stands at 7 till today," the report said.
Quoting KS Hosalikar, a senior scientist with the IMD in Pune, a Hindustan Times report predicted the possibility of the monsoon being further enhanced over the Konkan region, including over Mumbai and satellite cities.
“There is a chance of heavy to very heavy rain and IMD has accordingly issued warnings for Konkan, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra too," Hosalikar said.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa and Maharashtra," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
The local weather office said the intensity of rain will gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during the next four or five days.
Citing a report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), news agency PTI reported that some areas in north Mumbai received more than 100 mm rainfall between 8 am and 6 pm.
Dindoshi to Dahisar areas received rainfall in the range of 115.79 mm and 167.11 mm on Wednesday, while localities falling on the Bhandup-Mulund stretch saw precipitation between 101.56 mm and 119.85 mm.
Two persons were killed and a teenager was injured in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, where heavy showers led to waterlogging in many areas, forcing the closure of a busy subway on Wednesday, while suburban train services were delayed.
Thane city received 200.08 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. District disaster control room stated that water entered several houses in low-lying areas and Manpada police station in Dombivli, while various offices reported leakages following heavy showers. A video of the water-logged police station went viral on social media platforms. Local firemen and disaster management cell teams were on their toes, attending to several calls of water-logging and tree fall in Thane city in which at least half-a-dozen cars were damaged, Tadvi said.
Mumbai’s weather forecast at 8 am said that moderate to heavy showers will lash the financial capital and suburbs today. Very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places, the bulletin added. The weather remains pleasant in the four metro cities of India, with Delhi’s temperature being recorded at 28 degree Celsius, Kolkata’s 27 degrees, Chennai’s 30 degrees and Mumbai’s 28 degree around 6 am. The national and financial capitals saw light rain early in the morning, while Kolkata and Chennai saw overcast skies.
Meanwhile, heavy rains have caused severe flooding, and brought normal life to a standstill in various parts of Assam, besides claiming the lives of seven people, as confirmed by the daily flood report released by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS), Assam on Wednesday. According to the report, 12 districts have been hit by floods, which includes Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur.