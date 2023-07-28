Rain News Highlights: 101 People Killed in Maharashtra Monsoon Since June; Heavy Downpour in Delhi, Rajasthan

While commuters were stuck in kilometres-long traffic jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday morning, another lake supplying water to the financial capital began overflowing. A third incident of landslide in a week was reported on Mumbai-Pune expressway when a mass of earth collapsed near Maharashtra’s Kamshet. Heavy rainfall was reported in Vasmat in Hingoli. On the other hand, Nanded residents were forced to ask “where are our elected representatives” as rain water floods their area and entered their houses.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that among the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbaikars, Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on July 27 at 10:52 pm. Commuters in the neighbouring Mira Road-Vasai-Virar area said that they were stuck in standstill traffic for over five hours on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Some locals said that a vehicle had overturned on the highway leading to massive traffic jam. Ghodbunder Road in Thane too saw traffic as the severely damaged road was being constructed amid rain.

In neighbouring Union territory of Dadar and Nagar Haveli, some people were reportedly trapped at Talavali Kanewl. Accordingly, six teams of NDRF were sent to the site and 21 people were rescued.