Rain News Highlights: 101 People Killed in Maharashtra Monsoon Since June; Heavy Downpour in Delhi, Rajasthan

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 23:54 IST
Mumbai, India
Mumbai Rain News Highlights: The 8am weather update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai and its suburbs, with possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. The BMC added that occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h are very likely. Waterlogging was witnessed in Mumbai’s Wadala on Friday morning, while schools and colleges in Gujarat’s Navsari have been shut for the day due to flooding after heavy rainfall.
The incessant rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas have hit normal life.
Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Friday, with the maximum temperature in the city settling at 34.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.
Heavy rains in several parts of south and central Gujarat in a 30-hour period ending at 12 noon on Friday caused waterlogging, with the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) informing that 19 talukas received more than 100 millimetres of rain during this period.
Between 6am on Thursday and 12 noon on Friday, Mahuva taluka of Surat district received a staggering 302 mm rainfall, officials said.
Heavy rains have been lashing most parts of Nanded district in Maharashtra with Dabhad circle in Ardhapur taluka recording more than 255 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Friday morning, officials said.
Eight persons were swept away in the flood waters of a rivulet in Mulugu district of Telangana following heavy rains, and their bodies have been found, police said on Friday. Twelve members of a remote village in the district were swept away in flood water when they were moving towards a safer place on Thursday, but four of them saved themselves, police said.
Heavy rains battered several places in the past 24 hours, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Friday.
According to the Meteorological Department, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Ajmer districts witnessed heavy rains on Thursday night, leading to knee-deep water on the key road stretches in many cities and towns.
Light to moderate rains with thundershowers occurred at many places in the state in the past 24 hours, the MeT said.
Maharashtra’s Raigad district witnessed heavy showers in 24 hours, with five talukas recording more than 200 mm rainfall, an official said on Friday.
As per the data shared by the district authorities, the district recorded 164.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 10 am.
The Meteorological Office here has warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, which may lead to landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains.
Light to heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal with Bhoranj receiving 127 mm of rain, Kataula 118 mm, Dharamshala 76 mm, Rampur 49 mm, Mandi 63 mm, Naina Devi and Sundernagar 42 mm each, and Kangra getting 36 mm.
A 16-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire amid rains in Kalwa of Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Friday. The incident took place in New Shivaji Nagar locality of the city around 8 pm on Thursday, an official said.
A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet would be held on July 31 to discuss the situation arising out of the heavy rains in the state, including damage to agricultural crops and roads. The cabinet meeting would review the steps taken by the government in the wake of heavy rains, an official release said on Friday.
Water from an overflowing lake creates problems for local people in Maharashtra’s Hingoli.
The Telangana Cabinet will be holding a meeting on July 31 to dsicuss the heavy rainfall in the state. The meeting will also discuss the damage caused to agricultural crops and roads. (PTI)
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel use boats to rescue people who are stuck amidst floods in Warangal, Telangana.
Heavy rainfall has water-logged several areas in Bhiwandi, disrupting commute for the people.
As per a PTI report, a 50-year old man was found stranded on a tree in the swollen Warna river on the border of Kolhapur and Sangli districts in western Maharashtra. The man, identified as Bajrang Khamkar was rescued after 12 hours by the Kolhapur Disaster Response Force (KDRF). He had gone to see the water level of the Warna river from a bridge during which he fell into the water after losing balance, and was swept away by strong currents, said a Kolhapur district disaster management officer.
The Western Railways in their latest tweet has informed that the trains are running as per schedule on the Mumbai Suburban and Harbour Line route.
Heavy rains in Kalwa of Maharashtra’s Thane led to the death of a 16-year-old boy who had come in contact with a live wire. Police said that the victim died on spot and the body was sent for post-mortem. The official added that a case of accidental death was also registered. (PTI)
The heavy rains have damaged the roads in Telangana, creating problems for the commuters.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the 28th of July at Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.
Potholes on several key roads across Mumbai have created a major disruption for people in the city.
The issue was raised in the ongoing monsoon session of Maharashtra assembly by angry MLAs too, demanding that toll should not be collected on such roads.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for Mumbai on Friday.
Meanwhile, BMC has clarified that it has not declared a holiday for schools or colleges in the city.
The holiday notification, doing rounds on social media is fake, BMC said.
According to the State Rainfall report, Mumbai has continued to receive 100 mm of rainfall everyday.
From June 1, total rainfall received by Santacruz is 2247.5 mm and Colaba received 1734.8 mm of rainfall.
The state disaster situation index report revealed that four lives were lost in the last 24 hours, adding that, 101 lives have been lost to the rains in the state.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has said that the state is very likely to receive moderate rainfall for the next three days.
Owing to heavy rainfall, a major portion of the Chassana Budhal road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district was damaged.
After Vihar, Tansa, and Tulsi Lake, Modak Sagar is the fourth one to overflow this monsoon season.
Thane District Information Officer Manoj Sanap said that after it started overflowing, two gates of the dam were opened to release 6,000 cusecs of water.
Tulsi lake located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park was the first to overflow this year. It started overflowing on July 20. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from the seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
According to the civic administration, the aggregate water stock of these reservoirs on Friday morning was 68 per cent.
Further, Barvi dam in Thane district is about to reach its full capacity. According to an official, the water level of the dam early on Friday was at 71.40 metres, while the overflow level is 72.60 metres.
Greater Noida’s Ecotech area remains partially submerged in water as the water level of Hindon river decreases.
The Indian Meteorological Department has said that Delhi is likely to receive moderate rainfall through the day on Friday.
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.
The roads of Navsari have been severely waterlogged due to the heavy downpour on Thursday night.
Visuals show people wading through the water from the rain.
Mumbai has received over a 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to the worsening of traffic snarls across the city. Ground reports from the Eastern Expressway said that heavy traffic jam has taken over the road.
The Modak Sagar Dam in Maharashtra’s Thane has been continuously overflowing since Thursday night.
Due to the water levels of lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the city faces ten percent water cut.
The stretches of National Highway-5 in Broni Nallah and Khaneri in the Shimla district and in Kaksthal in Kinnaur district were blocked following landslides on Friday. Heavy downpours in the region triggered the landslides, officials said.
Previously, on Wednesday the National highway in Jhakri district was also blocked after heavy showers in the region.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that among the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbaikars, Modak Sagar Lake started overflowing on July 27 at 10:52 pm. Commuters in the neighbouring Mira Road-Vasai-Virar area said that they were stuck in standstill traffic for over five hours on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Some locals said that a vehicle had overturned on the highway leading to massive traffic jam. Ghodbunder Road in Thane too saw traffic as the severely damaged road was being constructed amid rain.
In neighbouring Union territory of Dadar and Nagar Haveli, some people were reportedly trapped at Talavali Kanewl. Accordingly, six teams of NDRF were sent to the site and 21 people were rescued.