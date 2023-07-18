Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Home » India » Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Expected in City This Week; Orange Alert Issued For Tomorrow

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Expected in City This Week; Orange Alert Issued For Tomorrow

The weather department issued an orange alert for the city on Wednesday, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 09:08 IST

Mumbai, India

An orange alert has also been issued in Raigad district until July 21 and Palghar and Thane districts on July 20 (Representational Image: PTI)
An orange alert has also been issued in Raigad district until July 21 and Palghar and Thane districts on July 20 (Representational Image: PTI)

Mumbaikars had a rainy start to the week with substantial rainfall recorded in the city throughout Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to continue receiving light to heavy rainfall at isolated places throughout the week as a yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai till Friday except for tomorrow.

The weather department, in its five-day forecast on Monday, issued an orange alert for the city on Wednesday, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places.

An orange alert has also been issued in Raigad district until July 21 and Palghar and Thane districts on July 20.

Advertisement

The Met Department also warned of isolated events of ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in the Konkan region on Wednesday.

The wet spell will continue in Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the next ten days, Times of India reported quoting an independent forecaster Abhijit Modak.

However, heavy rainfall will reportedly occur intermittently rather than persisting for the entire duration, he added.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • Meanwhile, low-lying areas, such as the Andheri subway, experienced waterlogging on Monday due to continuous rainfall, leading to its temporary closure for motorists.

    Further, the total stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai climbed to 34 percent of the required quantum on Monday.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 08:59 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 09:08 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App