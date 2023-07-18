Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Expected in City This Week; Orange Alert Issued For Tomorrow

Mumbaikars had a rainy start to the week with substantial rainfall recorded in the city throughout Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to continue receiving light to heavy rainfall at isolated places throughout the week as a yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai till Friday except for tomorrow.

The weather department, in its five-day forecast on Monday, issued an orange alert for the city on Wednesday, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places.

An orange alert has also been issued in Raigad district until July 21 and Palghar and Thane districts on July 20.

The Met Department also warned of isolated events of ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in the Konkan region on Wednesday.

The wet spell will continue in Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the next ten days, Times of India reported quoting an independent forecaster Abhijit Modak.

However, heavy rainfall will reportedly occur intermittently rather than persisting for the entire duration, he added.