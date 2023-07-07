Trends :Weather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollBengal Poll ViolenceHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Mumbai Rains: Andheri Subway Closed Due to Waterlogging; Traffic Diverted | Details

Mumbai Rains: Andheri Subway Closed Due to Waterlogging; Traffic Diverted | Details

This comes as heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday led to the deaths of two persons who were washed away in a drain

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 23:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Amid the persistent inclement weather, a Mumbai local train brushed against the edge of a platform at the Mumbra station. (PTI)
Amid the persistent inclement weather, a Mumbai local train brushed against the edge of a platform at the Mumbra station. (PTI)

As rains continue in Mumbai, the Andheri Subway was closed due to extreme  waterlogging in the area, the city’s traffic police said.

The traffic from the subway is diverted to Vile Parle bridge and Captain Gore Marg S.V road, it added.

Apart from this movement of vehicles was slow on BD Road, in the vicinity of Mahalaxmi Temple and areas like Asalpha, Sakinaka junction, and Gaffar Khan Road Near Worli Sealink.

Similar conditions were witnessed in Kurla, Santacruz and SV road and more waterlogging was reported from Dadar TT, Sion Road, Tilak Nagar and Dahisar subway.

This comes as heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday led to the deaths of two persons who were washed away in a drain.

Apart from this, traffic snarls, tree fall incidents and short circuits were seen at several places.

The deaths took place in Govandi in the afternoon and the bodies were fished out by fire brigade and police personnel later, an official said, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement issued, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuit have been reported till 8pm.

    • It said the eastern suburbs of the metropolis received 69.86 mm rain, while it was 73.57 mm for the western suburbs.

    first published: July 07, 2023, 23:30 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 23:30 IST
