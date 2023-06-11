Mumbai Records its Hottest Ever June Day; Max Temp In Delhi Two Notches Above Normal | IMD Forecast

Delhi and Mumbai continued to reel under intense heat on Saturday. While the national capital recorded a maximum temperature two notches above the season’s average, India’s financial capital recorded its hottest June day in nearly 10 years

On Saturday, the mercury touched 38.5 degrees Celcius in Mumbai. The last time a similar day temperature was recorded in the city during the month of June was in 2014 when the mercury touched 38 degrees Celcius.

The steep rise in temperature is due to delayed sea breeze and southerly winds, Sushma Nair, scientist at India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory said, according to a report by Times of India. Met department has been maintaining records since 1979.

However, Mumbaikers may get relief from the scorching heat soon as IMD has said there is a possibility of thunderstorms along with light rainfall in several districts of Maharashtra, including in Mumbai this week.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, which is two notches above the season’s average, the weather agency said adding that the minimum temperature settled one notch below normal at 26.7 degrees Celsius.

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the daytime. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 43 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity oscillated between 38 and 49 per cent, the Met office said.

Cyclone Biparjoy & Monsoon In India

IMD on Saturday said that cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm" in the next 12 hours. “Biparjoy is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move north-northeast wards during the next 24 hours and then gradually north-northwestwards during the subsequent three days," it said.

The IMD said that “Biparjoy" over the Arabian Sea was about 700 km from Goa, 620 km from Mumbai, 580 km from Porbandar and 890 from Karachi (Pakistan).