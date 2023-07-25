Mumbai: Road Caves-in Near IT Park in Goregaon, Causes Traffic Snarls; BMC to Begin Repair Work | Watch

A portion of a road caved in near IT Park in Goregaon East on Monday bringing traffic on that route to a halt as heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai. The Goregaon road and the adjoining area were barricaded and the traffic movement along with the BEST bus routes were diverted to a different route.

Visuals shared by the news agency ANI show one side of the road blocked with barricades while traffic movement is allowed on one side of the road.

The incident took place at around 9 pm and affected traffic at the Infinity Road, IT park at Nagri Nivara Parishad in Goregaon East.

The road caved in when a retaining wall of a nullah near the area collapsed suddenly which led to the barricading in the area. The incident also caused traffic snarls in Dindoshi.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will reportedly monitor the damage on the road and will soon begin the repair work.

Mumbai Rains

As heavy continues to create problems for locals in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Tuesday, a civic official said.

Most parts of the city witnessed overcast sky, but no rain since early Tuesday morning. After a heavy downpour last week, the rain intensity reduced in Mumbai since Sunday.