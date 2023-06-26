Mumbai: Sanitation Worker Mowed Down by Car While Cleaning Manhole; 2 Arrested

In a shocking incident, a sanitation worker was mowed down by a vehicle while cleaning a manhole in Mumbai’s Kandivali area. The incident took place on June 13 while the victim succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Two people - the driver of the vehicle and contractor have been arrested and an FIR in this case at Kandivali police station under sections 304 (A), 336 and 279.

The CCTV footage of the incident was released on Sunday after the driver’s death.

In the video, the sanitation worker can be seen working inside the manhole which was not guarded by a barricading when a car suddenly approaches and run over him, injuring the man.