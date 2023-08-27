Trends :Imran KhanArticle 35AChandrayaan-3 GhaziabadG20 Summit
Mumbai: At Least 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Fire At Santacruz Hotel

Mumbai: At Least 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Fire At Santacruz Hotel

The blaze was reported at 1 p.m. at Galaxy Hotel after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 18:56 IST

Mumbai, India

The fire broke out at Galaxy hotel, near BMC office, in Mumbai's Santacruz.
The fire broke out at Galaxy hotel, near BMC office, in Mumbai's Santacruz. (News18)

At least three people were killed and two others were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a hotel in the Santacruz area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

The blaze was reported at 1.17 p.m on the third floor of the ground-plus-four Galaxy Hotel in Prabhat Colony, near the BMC Office in Santacruz East after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A fire brigade official said that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, split AC Unit, curtain, mattresses, wooden furniture of Room No. 103 & 203. It also gulfed the electric wiring in the common electric duct as well as the laundry clothes, blankets in the staircase lobby from first to third floor.

As per BMC, it was a level 1 fire on the 3rd floor of the hotel.

So far six people have been safely rescued by the fire officials.

The fire official said, “Two persons identified as Rupal Kanji (25), Kishan (28) and Kantilal Gordhan Vara (48) were declared brought dead by hospital authorities". He also added that two others, Alfa Vakhariya (19) and Manjula Vakhariya (49) are injured and are undergoing treatment.

    • Officials have informed that the fire was doused at around 3:20 pm using three hose lines, one high pressure first aid line as well as four fire engines, four water tankers and other equipment.

    This comes weeks after a 61-year-old man died in a fire that erupted in a flat on the sixth floor of a residential building in Santacruz West. One woman was also injured in the incident.

    first published: August 27, 2023, 15:11 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 18:56 IST
