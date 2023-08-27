Mumbai: At Least 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Fire At Santacruz Hotel

At least three people were killed and two others were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a hotel in the Santacruz area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

The blaze was reported at 1.17 p.m on the third floor of the ground-plus-four Galaxy Hotel in Prabhat Colony, near the BMC Office in Santacruz East after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A fire brigade official said that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, split AC Unit, curtain, mattresses, wooden furniture of Room No. 103 & 203. It also gulfed the electric wiring in the common electric duct as well as the laundry clothes, blankets in the staircase lobby from first to third floor.

As per BMC, it was a level 1 fire on the 3rd floor of the hotel.

So far six people have been safely rescued by the fire officials.

The fire official said, “Two persons identified as Rupal Kanji (25), Kishan (28) and Kantilal Gordhan Vara (48) were declared brought dead by hospital authorities". He also added that two others, Alfa Vakhariya (19) and Manjula Vakhariya (49) are injured and are undergoing treatment.