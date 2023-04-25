Trends :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackGaur City FireKochi Water MetroWrestler ProtestUP Board Results
Mumbai: Senior Citizen Dies of Injuries after Youth Jumps On Him in Goregaon Swimming Pool

Mumbai: Senior Citizen Dies of Injuries after Youth Jumps On Him in Goregaon Swimming Pool

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Ozon swimming pool in Goregaon West and the deceased has been identified as Vishnu Samant, the official said. The deceased was identified as Vishnu Samant.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 08:49 IST

Mumbai, India

The youth has been charged with causing death by negligence and a probe is on in the case. (Photo for Representation).

In a freak accident, a 75-year-old man lost his life in a swimming pool in Mumbai’s Goregaon when a youth allegedly jumped on him from a height.

According to a report in TOI, Samant and his 72-year-old wife reside in Goregaon East, where Samant has been regularly going to the Ozone pool in Siddharth Nagar for swimming between 5 and 6pm for the past month. Samant’s 14-year-old grandson, Neel, has been accompanying him to the pool. On April 23, they left for the pool at their usual time of 4:30pm, but an hour later, Neel called Samant’s wife to inform her that her husband had become unconscious.

The report added that after being rushed to Kapadia Hospital by the pool staff, Samant’s sister arrived at around 6:15 pm only to find that he had passed away due to his injuries. The Goregaon Police took action on Monday by registering an FIR under section 304 (A) IPC against the 20-year-old boy responsible. The police are currently recording statements from witnesses and pool staff to gather more information about the incident.

“He sustained injuries to his neck and other parts of the body. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. On his wife’s complaint, the 20-year-old person who jumped into the pool from a height has been charged with causing death by negligence," a police officer said.

Abhro Banerjee

Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

first published: April 25, 2023, 08:37 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 08:49 IST
