Mumbai: Senior Citizen Throws Acid on Wife Suspecting Extramarital Affair; Detained

The accused suspected his wife of having an affair and the couple got into a scuffle. In a fit of rage, the accused grabbed a bottle of acid and threw the liquid on his wife's face and injured her

April 11, 2023

Mumbai, India

The 56-year-old victim sustained minor injuries in the attack that took place at her residence in Pratikshanagar in the early hours of Monday.
The 56-year-old victim sustained minor injuries in the attack that took place at her residence in Pratikshanagar in the early hours of Monday. (Representational Image/ANI)

A 69-year-old man allegedly threw acid on his wife suspecting her of having an extramarital affair in suburban Sion here, police said on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old victim sustained minor injuries in the attack that took place at her residence in Pratikshanagar in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The accused suspected his wife of having an affair and the couple got into a scuffle around 1.30 am, he said.

In a fit of rage, the accused grabbed a bottle of acid and threw the liquid on his wife’s face and injured her, the official said.

Based on the victim’s statement, the police were registering an FIR in this regard, he said, adding that the accused has been detained.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

