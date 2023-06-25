Mumbai: Single 75-Year-Old Woman Looking for Partner Meets 'German' Man Online, Gets Scammed

Two members of a ‘Nigerian cyber con gang’ were arrested for allegedly duping a 75-year-old Mumbai woman of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of marriage. According to police, one of the members of the group posed as a German national and cheated the woman from Dadar by proposing marriage.

Two youths from Manipur- Thingyo Ringphami Pheiray (26) and Solan Thotngamala Angkang (22)- who are part of a Nigerian cyber con gang, were arrested from Assam by Matunga police, according to a report by Times of India.

Search is also reportedly on for Nigerians running the con gang.

Advertisement

As per the report, the elderly woman, a resident of Five Gardens in Dadar, is single and was looking for a partner.

A few months back, she reportedly received a message on WhatsApp from an international mobile number, from a man who introduced himself as Chris Paul, a German national.

According to police, the suspect told the woman that he is a widower and belongs to a very rich family.

“The suspect claimed he wanted to get married and said he would soon be coming to Mumbai and said he would like to marry her," said Deepak Chavan, senior inspector, according to the TOI report.

In November last year, the suspect again called from an international number and claimed he had sent her expensive gifts. His call was followed by another call from a woman, who claimed she was from the Customs department and told her to pay Rs 3.85 lakh as ‘duty’ to receive her parcel.

The woman paid the amount but did not receive any gift. The suspect posing as German widower promised to repay the senior citizen her money.

Advertisement

However, days later, the suspect called the woman again saying he was in India but was “held by Customs officials" as he had foreign currency, the report said.