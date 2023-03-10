Mumbai: Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Sets New Record With Six Organ Transplants in 24 Hours

Within a 24-hour period, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital carried out six organ transplants, which included one heart and double lung combined transplant, one double lung transplant, two liver transplants, and one kidney transplant.

The transplant procedure involved the participation of 25 surgeons, 30 nurses, 15 support staff, and 4 transplant coordinators, along with support from various teams at the hospital.

The heart and lung combined transplant was led by Dr. Anvay Mulay, Director of Advanced Cardiac Surgery and Heart Transplant, and his team. Two liver transplants were led by Dr. Ravi Mohanka, Director of Liver Transplant, and his team. The lung transplant was led by Dr. Sandeep Attawar, Director of Lung Transplant, and his team. The kidney transplant was led by Dr. Rushi Deshpande, Director of Critical Care – Nephrology, along with Dr. Ashiq A Raval, Consultant of Renal Transplant Surgery, Dr. Hemant Mehta, Director of Anaesthesia and their respective teams. Dr. Rahul Pandit, Chair of Critical Care, and his team also contributed to the success of these transplants.

Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Group CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, hailed the feat and said, “We are extremely fortunate to have an infrastructure that allowed us to manage all of this within 24 hours. I am extremely grateful towards selfless donors and donor families who made this life changing day possible. So proud of our medical teams and their amazing skillset. I also would like to thank the Mumbai Police for their help and coordination."

In February, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced that India has experienced a rapid resurgence in organ transplant procedures following the Covid-19 pandemic. For the first time, the country has accomplished over 15,000 transplants in 2022. There was an annual increase of 27 per cent in the transplant numbers, he added.

Bhushan welcomed the changes by the government, such as updated guidelines and the domicile requirement being done away with.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

