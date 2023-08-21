Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitVikram LanderISROSunny Deol
Home » India » Mumbai: Teen Girl Dies in Wall Collapse in Kurla

Mumbai: Teen Girl Dies in Wall Collapse in Kurla

The incident took place in Sumera Bhai building in Subhash Nagar area behind Bharat Talkies

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 23:27 IST

Mumbai, India

The victim was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)
An 18-year-old girl died in a wall collapse in a chawl in Kurla in Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

    • The incident took place at 7:45pm in Sumera Bhai building in Subhash Nagar area behind Bharat Talkies, he said.

    "Vaishnavi Prajapati was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival," the civic official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 21, 2023, 23:27 IST
