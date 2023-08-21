Mumbai: Teen Girl Dies in Wall Collapse in Kurla

An 18-year-old girl died in a wall collapse in a chawl in Kurla in Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at 7:45pm in Sumera Bhai building in Subhash Nagar area behind Bharat Talkies, he said.

"Vaishnavi Prajapati was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival," the civic official said.