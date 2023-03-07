On the day of ‘Holika Dahan’, residents of Mumbai and neighbouring regions woke up to another day of rain and thunderstorms. Some areas reported occasional power cut off as well.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai over the next two days. An IMD official said that this bout of rain is due to a trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels.

Netizens took to social media to post images and videos of the early morning rain. “Who would have thought it would rain on Holi in Mumbai?" asked a Twitter user.

Some claimed to have earthquake-like tremors in Pune.

Some weather enthusiasts on Twitter also mapped the rain activity, and said, “There is windy condition all over Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The wind flow speed is highest off coast Mumbai in the marked region. It is raining over MMR and some part of Mumbai. If wind direction favours then entire Mumbai will be covered under rain patch. Let’s wait and watch."

The IMD official said that under the influence of the trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh, isolated light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely over central India during March 6-8, over Maharashtra from March 6-9 and over Rajasthan and Gujarat on March 6-7.

Incidentally, the rains come at a time when temperatures have been on the higher side all through February, with the average maximum temperature being 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is the highest since 2016, the IMD official said.

Besides Thane in Mumbai’s neighbourhood, rain also lashed Kalyan-Dombivli, Dhule and Jalgaon. Some reports stated that unseasonal rain in Jalgaon and hail storm in Dhule district have caused huge damage to crops.

In Jalgaon district, crops like banana, wheat, gram and maize were damaged after strong winds swept Bhusawal, Muktainagar and Yaval talukas. A local reported stated that farmers in Dhule district are already estimating losses after storm in Khori Titne area damaged their fields.

Amid the dust storm, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the government for their failure to harvest rain to reduce the problem of dust in the financial capital.

