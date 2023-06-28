Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Mumbai To Witness 10% Water Cut From July 1 As Lake Levels Remain Low Despite Rain

As of Tuesday morning, the water level in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai was at 6.97 per cent of the total 14 lakh million litres of water required to meet the city's demand for the year

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 14:11 IST

Mumbai, India

CIDCO said if the situation aggravates, the cut can go up to 25 per cent (Representational Image/PTI)
In the wake of inadequate rainfall, Mumbaikars will face a 10 per cent water cuts from July 1, as the delayed monsoon rains barely brought any changes to the water levels of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved the water cut on the recommendation of the hydraulic department, said civic body chief IS Chahal on Tuesday, and appealed to citizens to save water and use it judiciously.

Chahal told news agency PTI on Wednesday that the BMC has decided to implement 10 water cut in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about seven per cent.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to a BMC report, the seven lakes had 7.26 per cent stock at 6 am on Wednesday. On the same day in 2022 and 2021, the lakes had 9.04 per cent and 16.44 per cent water stock respectively, as per the report

Meanwhile, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is implementing 15 per cent water cuts from today onwards in supply areas including Kharghar, Taloja and the neighbouring villages.

However, CIDCO said if the situation aggravates, the cut can go up to 25 per cent.

“The rainfall received in the city presently is inadequate and has barely brought any changes to the water level of the dams from which CIDCO acquires water. The decision to implement a cut is taken after taking stock of the situation on the dam site and it is very concerning," a report by Hindustan Times quoted an official from the water distribution department as saying.

After delayed onset, Monsoon reached Mumbai on Sunday. Since then, the city has received 344mm and rainfall, which is less than the average June rainfall requirement of 526.3mm.

    • The city n Tuesday witnessed light rainfall on Tuesday. The Met Department has also issued a yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places for Wednesday.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    first published: June 28, 2023, 09:04 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 14:11 IST
