Mumbai: Security Stepped Up, Traffic Curbs in Place for Raj Thackeray-led Mega MNS Gudi Padwa Rally

Mumbai Police has upped the security and issued traffic advisory on Wednesday over `Padwa Melava’ (Gudi Padwa rally) of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The rally will he held at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of central Mumbai. Adequate police force will be deployed as thousands of MNS supporters are expected to attend the rally, an official said.

Parking will be prohibited on seven roads leading to Shivaji Park. Traffic on some roads will be diverted. Police have also set up temporary parking spaces for vehicles coming from outside the city, the official added.

Let’s Look at the diversions and alternate routes:

1. Parking will not be allowed on these roads:

> SVS. Road (from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank junction)

> Keluskar Road (south) and (north), Dadar

>-Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no. 5)

> MB Raut marg

>Dadasaheb Rege Marg

> Lt Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park gate no. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple junction)

> NC Kelkar Marg

2. Vehicular traffic will be regulated and controlled on some roads and if needed will be diverted through alternate routes:

- SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir junction up to Yes Bank junction

Alternate Route: Right turn at Siddhivinayak temple junction to SK Bole road, Agar Bazar-Portuguese Church, left turn Gokhale road-LJ road.

>From Raja Badhe chowk junction up to Keluskar road (north) junction, Dadar

Alternate Routes: LJ road-Gokhale road-steel man junction right turn towards SVS road

>Lt Dilip Gupte road from its junction on Pandurang Naik road for southbound traffic

Alternate Route: From Raja bade junction towards LJ road

>From Gadkari chowk junction up to Keluskar road (south and north), DAadr

Alternate Route: MB Raut Road.

Further, the Mumbai traffic police said that vehicles will drop all participants for Gudi Padwa mela at the dropping zones and proceed for parking in the following areas:

According to the restriction, vehicles may drop participants for Gudi Padwa mela at Alightment point and go towards parking in the following areas:

> Western and northern suburbs: Vehicles coming from Western and Northern suburbs through the Western Express highway shall drop the participants on Senapati Bapat road between Matunga Railway station to Ruparel collage area and proceed for parking at Mahim Reti Bander, India Bulls Finance Cener PPL Parking, Kamgar Maidan and on Senapati Bapat Road. While Light Motor Vehicles can be parked at Kohinoor PPL.

> Eastern Suburbs: Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi-Mumbai using Eastern Express highway shall alight participants near Dadar T.T. Circle and proceed for parking towards Five Gardens, Matunga, and R.A.K. 4 Roads.

> City and South Mumbai: Vehicles coming from South Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Road shall alight participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and proceed for parking at India Bulls Finance center PPL parking. Aappasaheb Marathe road, similarly, vehicles coming using B A Road shall drop the participants at Dadar T.T. Circle and proceed to park at the designated parking place at Five Garden or RAK 4 Road.

Where Can Vehicles Coming From Melawa Park

> Senapati Bapat Road, Mahim and Dadar

> Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Road)

> India Bull Finance Center PPL parking-Elphinstone, Mumbai.

> Kohinoor PPL parking. Shivaji Park, Mumbai 5. Aappasaheb Marathe Road,

> Periphery of Five Gardens, Matunga

> Reti Bandar (Mahim) 8. RAK 4 Raod.

The order will remain in force on Wednesday (22 March) between 2pm to 12am, mentioned a release by Mumbai traffic police.

