Mumbai’s First Monsoon Rain Leaves Waterlogging in Many Areas; Orange Alert Issued for Next 24 Hrs

Monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city following heavy rainfall. Traffic snarls were witnessed in many areas as vehicular movement was affected due to waterlogging.

An orange alert has been issued for the city for next 24 hours. Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement due to waterlogging and the traffic was diverted towards Swami Vivekananda Road. Other areas like Gafar Khan Road near Worli Sealink gate, Asalpha, Sakinaka junction and B.D Road, Mahalaxmi Temple were also waterlogged.

Advertisement

The normal date for the onset of monsoon in Mumbai is June 11.

Chembur railway station recorded 80.04 mm rainfall, Vikroli 79.76 mm, Sion 61.98 mm, Ghatkopar 61.68 mm and Matunga 61.25 mm today.

Residents took to Twitter to share photos/videos of waterlogged areas.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two persons died after falling inside a manhole during underground drain cleaning work at Shivaji Nagar today, ANI reported.

Advertisement

In a statement issued in the evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuit have been reported till 8pm.

It said the eastern suburbs of the metropolis received 69.86 mm rain, while it was 73.57 mm for the western suburbs.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday said the monsoon has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and is likely to move further and hit Mumbai in the next 48 hours.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days, the IMD said.

Monsoon Likely to Cover Delhi and Mumbai Around Same Time: IMD

In a rare event, the monsoon is likely to cover both Delhi and Mumbai around the same time within the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The monsoon, which had a slow start, has now made swift progress, covering numerous regions including some parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, and some parts of Haryana, according to an IMD official.

Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11, and the national capital by June 27.