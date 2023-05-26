Mumbai: Water Supply Cut in Mahim, Matunga and Dadar for Over 24 Hours

Several parts of G-South and G-North wards in Mumbai will face a total shutdown of water supply for 26 hours on May 27-28. The water supply will be cut off from May 27 (08:00 am) to May 28 (10:00 am) due to maintenance and leakage repair work on a water channel in Dadar (West).

According to a TOI report, areas, where water supply will be affected, include Matunga West, Dadar West, Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Sena Bhavan Premises, Delisle Road, BDD, Prabhadevi, entire Lower Parel area, entire Mahim West, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, NM Joshi Marg and other areas.

Last month, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) faced the ire of citizens after failing to provide sufficient water supply to the city for 48 hours. The NMMC had announced a 24-hour cut in the water supply on April 6 for April 10. According to a Hindustan Times report, the move was undertaken as the civic body planned to shift the Morbe main pipeline at Chikhale for the Panvel-Karjat railway line and cross the water supply mainline at the Diva-Panvel railway line below the expressway bridge at Kalamboli.

