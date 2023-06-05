Trends :Odisha Train AccidentCyclone BipajoyK'taka Anti-cow Slaughter LawAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » Mumbai: Water Supply To Be Affected In Parts of Jogeshwari & Santacruz for 16 Hours | Details

Due to the repair work, BMC said that several areas between Jogeshwari and Santacruz will not receive water supply, while other places will get low-pressure water supply

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 08:56 IST

Mumbai, India

As per BMC's statement, from June 4 to June 8, the work of locating the leakages will be carried out and repair works will be taken up (Representational Image/PTI)
Residents in some areas of Mumbai will experience disruptions in water supply on Monday due to scheduled repair work. The water supply will remain affected from 8 am till 12 midnight on June 5 in many locations from Jogeshwari to Santacruz, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced.

BMC has undertaken work on a new pipeline connection in Andheri East, for which the civic body will be disconnecting the supply to facilitate work undertaken to connect a new 1,500 mm diameter pipeline on Mahakali Caves Marg and the Cardinal Gracious Marg with a 1,200 mm pipeline at Sawant Marg Chowk in Andheri East.

Due to the repair work, BMC said that several areas between Jogeshwari and Santacruz will not receive water supply, while other places will get low-pressure water supply.

Areas, where there will be no water supply, include-Jogeshwari East - Tripathy Nagar, Sariput.- Andheri East - Vishal Hall, Munshi Colony, Collector’s Colony, Durga Nagar, Bastiwala compound, Matoshri Club, Kamgar Kalyan, Manjrekar Wadi, Bima Nagar, Verma Nagar, Gundavali Gavthan Panthki Bagh, Koldongri, Jeeva Mahale Road, Saiwadi, Teli Gully, Jeevan Vikas Kendra marg,  Shivaji Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Hanuman Road, Vile Parle East, Shradhanand Road, Tejpal Road, Shastri Nagar, Rajendra Prasad Nagar, Nehru Road, domestic airport,  Moragaon, Juhu gavthan, Rambaug, Chakala Andheri East, and Santacruz east.

Meanwhile, several areas including Mogra Pada, new and old Nagardas Road, and Andheri East will receive water at low pressure.

Water supply will also remain affected in several areas in Bandra (East), including Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) ward, as BMC is undertaking repair works of a water supply channel in the area.

As per BMC’s statement, from June 4 to June 8, the work of locating the leakages will be carried out and repair works will be taken up.

Therefore, the entire H/East ward will experience low water pressure.

    first published: June 05, 2023, 08:55 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 08:56 IST
