Mumbai: Western Railway to Convert 49 Suburban Local Train Services to 15-Coach from August 15

In an attempt to accommodate more commuters, the Western Railway has decided to convert 49 suburban local train services from 12-car to 15-car from August 15, an official said on Monday.

With this, the total number of 15-car services will increase from 150 to 199, though the total number of suburban services will remain unchanged at 1,394, which includes 79 air-conditioned trains, a release stated.

The carrying capacity of each train will increase by 25 per cent, it said.