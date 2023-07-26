Mumbai Smashes Rainfall Records with 1,557.8 mm in Wettest July

Reeling under incessant heavy rains, Mumbai recorded the wettest July ever in its history with a record 1557.8 mm of rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The previous wettest July on record was in 2020, with the IMD’s Santacruz observatory (representative of Mumbai’s suburbs) logging 1,502 mm of rainfall. However, from July 1 to July 26, 2023, at 8:30 am, Santacruz observatory had already recorded 1,433 mm.

As heavy, continuous downpours continued in the city, the rainfall surpassed the previous record and was recorded at 1557.8 mm at 8:30 pm on July 26.

Red Alert as Heavy Showers Lashes Mumbai, Colaba Receives 223.2 mm Rainfall

The Mumbai Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted “heavy to very heavy rain" in the city for Thursday. Since Thursday morning, the city has experienced continuous rainfall, but there have been no reports of significant waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

Furthermore, IMD officials mentioned that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus recorded 153.5 mm downpour, Ram Mandir area 161 mm, Byculla 119 mm, Sion 112 mm, and Bandra 106 mm in the last 24 hours.

“Colaba has recorded extremely heavy rainfall," said an IMD official, noting that Mumbai experienced heavy to very heavy downpour with isolated extremely heavy showers in the last one day.

According to BMC officials, there was a high tide of 3.31 meters at 6.38 am on Thursday, and the next high tide of 3.32 meters will be at 5.58 pm.

A civic official stated that the weather bureau has predicted “heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph" in the next 24 hours.

Schools, Colleges Closed in Mumbai

The IMD had on Wednesday upgraded the weather warning for the city placing it under the ‘red alert’ category predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all government and private educational institutions on Thursday in view of the warning of heavy rainfall.