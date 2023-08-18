Mumbai: Dog Loses Eye, Receives Burn Injuries After Woman Throws Acid for 'Troubling' Cats | WATCH

A woman has been booked for animal cruelty after she poured acid on a stray dog, which suffered severe burn injuries and lost one of its eyes following the attack in Mumbai’s Malvani area. The video of the incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The attack by 35-year-old Sabista Ansari on August 17 was prompted by the interactions between the dog (named Brownie) and the cats she used to feed in her building, as per reports.

Ansari is believed to be upset after the dog, Brownie, ‘harassed’ her cat. She had apparently cautioned the dog’s owners about keeping him away from the cat; however, her warnings were disregarded.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV within the housing society. The CCTV footage captured the exact moment when Ansari hurled acid on Brownie, prompting the dog to run frantically in pain.

Upon being informed about the incident, TV actor and celebrity Jaya Bhattacharya, along with her team, intervened to rescue Brownie. The dog was taken to Thank You Earth, an NGO established by Bhattacharya, dedicated to the rescue and care of animals in distress.

Bhattacharya revealed that they reported the incident to the police, as required and also provided a doctor’s certificate outlining Brownie’s injuries.

“It is shocking that someone who feeds cats would attack another animal," Bhattacharya was quoted as saying.

A case has been registered against Ansari by the Mumbai police under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, IPC Section 429, Section 11 (1) and Section 119 of the Maharashtra Police Act for allegedly throwing acid on a dog in Malad-Malvani area

In his complaint, Balasaheb Tukaram Bhagat, a resident of the housing society, elaborated on Brownie’s five-year presence within the community and described how Ansari would frequently chase the dog away while tending to the cats she fed.