Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Mumbai: Woman Injured in House Collapse in Dharavi, Nearby Rooms Vacated

Mumbai: Woman Injured in House Collapse in Dharavi, Nearby Rooms Vacated

The official said that three to four nearby rooms were vacated as a precautionary measure

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 12:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai has received intense amount of rainfall over the last few days. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai has received intense amount of rainfall over the last few days. (Image: PTI)

A 45-year-old woman was injured after a one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Saturday, prompting authorities to vacate a few rooms in its vicinity, an official said.

The ground-plus-one structure on 90 Feet Road collapsed around 8.15 am, trapping a woman, the fire official said. Mumbai received heavy rains in the past few days. The woman, identified as Priya Selva Raj, was pulled from under the debris and taken to civic-run Sion hospital.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Flaunt Their Love As They Watch 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • Three to four nearby rooms were vacated as a precautionary measure, he added.

    Dharavi is a sprawling slum pocket in central Mumbai.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 29, 2023, 12:44 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 12:44 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App