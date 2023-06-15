Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Mumbai Woman Sexually Assaulted on Moving Local Train, Accused Held After 8 Hours

Mumbai Woman Sexually Assaulted on Moving Local Train, Accused Held After 8 Hours

The woman, a resident of Girgaon, was travelling alone to Belapur in Navi Mumbai to take an exam

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 13:45 IST

Mumbai, India

On Tuesday, the accused was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Ghaziabad court where he was produced after being brought from Thane on transit remand. (Representational image/PTI)
A 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the ladies’ compartment of a moving local train in Mumbai on Wednesday. A GRP official said that the 40-year-old accused, identified as Nawazu Karim was apprehended shortly after the incident was reported.

According to a PTI report, the woman, a resident of Girgaon, was travelling alone to Belapur in Navi Mumbai to take an exam. She boarded a Harbour Line local train at CSMT on Wednesday morning. According to the official, a man entered the empty ladies’ compartment as soon as the train began to move.

“The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman between CSMT and Masjid stations at around 7:26 am. He got down at Masjid station when the woman raised the alarm and ran away," the official was quoted by PTI as saying.

The woman lodged a complaint with the GRP, following which, an FIR was registered in connection with the incident against an unidentified person.

Teams of GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched a manhunt for the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the Masjid station. “He was subsequently identified and nabbed at around 4 pm," the official said.

    • “A 40-year-old man namely Nawazu Karim arrested by the Govt Railway Police(GRP) for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman in the ladies’ compartment of a Mumbai local train on June 14. The incident took place when the victim was sitting in the second-class ladies’ compartment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Panvel local. The accused will be produced in court today," the GRP said in a statement.

    A case was registered against the accused, a daily wage labourer, under various sections of the IPC including rape.

    first published: June 15, 2023, 07:18 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 13:45 IST
