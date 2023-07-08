Mumbai: Yellow Alert Today; Despite Heavy Rainfall Water Shortage Continues In Some Area

Even as heavy rains continue to last over Mumbai, residents in certain areas of the city are facing severe water shortages in addition to the ongoing 10 per cent cuts imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) since July 1. The complaints of shortages over and above the cuts are particularly reported from pockets located at the far end of the water supply network and on steep slopes, where residents are depending on water tankers to meet their daily needs.

Areas like Shastri Nagar, Kolivery village, and Dongar in Kalina are among the affected localities experiencing perennial water shortages, according to a report by Times of India.

“Our housing society receives about 50 per cent of BMC’s supply; the remaining 50 per cent is fulfilled by water tankers. The existing 10 per cent water cut will amplify the impact on BMC’s supply. Our building is located at the end of the water network, resulting in consistently low supply." TOI report quoted Madhu Vannier, the secretary of Evershine Cosmic Society in Andheri West, as saying.

Brian Miranda, a former BMC corporator from Kalina, also highlighted the issue. “Our supply hours are from 4 am to 7.30 am every day, but throughout the year, we have to lodge complaints with the BMC about inadequate water supply," Miranda told TOI.

As per residents of this society, this 17-storey building, housing nearly 200 flats, requires a steady supply of two water tankers, each carrying 20,000 litres of water.

Water Cuts in Mumbai

At the moment, the BMC is reportedly supplying approximately 3,750 million litres of water daily from seven lakes located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts.

To avoid water cuts for the entire year, the lakes need to fill up to 14.47 lakh million litres. However, as of Friday, the total water stocks in the lakes stood at 2.71 lakh million litres (18.76 per cent of the required quantum), excluding the reserve. This indicates that the city still has a significant water deficit, despite the onset of the monsoon.

IMD Issues ‘Yellow’ Alert

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai, particularly the suburbs and neighbouring regions like Thane and Navi Mumbai, on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the heavy downpour to a cloud patch over the city.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Saturday, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places across the city.

Heavy Rains Leads To Water Logging