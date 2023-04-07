Mumbaikars Likely to Face Traffic Snarls as Vile Parle Bridge to Remain Closed From April 11

With Mumbai’s Captain Vinayak Gore road overbridge located in Vile Parle to remain closed, commuters are expected to face traffic snarls and logjams in the city from April 11. According to reports, the overbridge will remain shut between 1 am and 4 am for repair work till April 26.

The connectivity between the west and east side of the suburbs is facilitated through the bridge. According to Western Railways, the bridge was recently inspected by a team of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay as part of a safety audit, in which it was found that some repair work is needed.

The residents of western suburbs are of the view that the shutting of Vile Parle bridge, even though for a few hours, is expected to impact traffic, a Times of India report said.

Besides, Andheri’s Gokhale bridge, which was shut by the BMC on November 7 last year, has also been causing traffic snarls in the area. It was a vital east-west connector in Andheri, but was declared unsafe for traffic and pedestrians. It is currently being reconstructed by the BMC and two of its lanes will likely open before the monsoon.

On Wednesday morning, a massive logjam was observed on the southbound route of the Western Express Highway.

