Mumbai's 8-Year-Old Girl Crushed to Death in Dahisar; Dumper Driver Tries to Flee But...

In a brutal incident in Mumbai, an 8-year-old was crushed by a dumper truck in the Dahisar area on Thursday, when she was on her way back from school. The incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera and the victim was identified as Vidya Santosh Bansode.

The Dahisar police registered a case against the dumper driver Mukesh Dhale under section 304 (A) of the IPC and arrested him, an ANI report said on Friday. In the video going viral on social media, the truck can be seen running over the girl even as people around shouted at the driver.

At first, the girl fell down on being pushed by the truck. When a man yelled at the driver to take the truck back, the vehicle again moved some inches ahead. Thereafter, the girl was picked up by some people standing around. At this point, Dhale tried to flee but was overpowered by the people, who contacted the police.

The incident took place near Sagar Jewellers in Dahisar. “Prima facie it appeared that 32-year-old Mukesh Dhale, the driver, was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place," an Indian Express report quoted the police as saying.

As per the FIR, the incident took place after Vidya, along and her mother Rekha (34), dropped her brother Chirag (13) to school in Dahisar. The two were walking back home via NN Dubey road when the dumper truck ran over Vidya while she was holding Rekha’s hand.

