Muslim Boy Thrashed by Group After Being Caught with 'Kidnapped' Teenage Girl at Mumbai Railway Station

A 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten up by a group of persons amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, after he was caught boarding an express train at Bandra railway terminus here with a teenage Hindu girl, who they claimed was kidnapped by him, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 21, but came to light when its video went viral on social media on Tuesday, the police said.

The boy as well as the girl, who is 17-year-old, are residents of Ambarnath in neighbouring Thane district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

Advertisement

“The incident took place on July 21, when the Muslim boy and the Hindu girl were caught by a group. The girl’s family members had earlier lodged a complaint of her kidnapping in Ambarnath. After coming to know that the boy and the girl are at the Bandra railway terminus, a group of around a dozen people reached the spot and started assaulting the boy amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans," another police official said.

They bashed up the boy and dragged him out of the railway station by pulling his hair, he said.