Muslim Man Tied to Tree, Beaten Up, Forced to Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in UP's Bulandshahr | WATCH

A Muslim man was allegedly beaten up and forced to chant “Jai Shree Ram" over the suspicion of a mobile phone theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

In the video of the incident which went viral, the victim, Sahil Khan could be seen tied to a tree with his head tonsured and accused forcing him to chant “Jai Shree Ram".

Following the incident on June 14, 28-year-old Sahil Khan was arrested after a knife was recovered from his possession. Khan’s sister approached police over the incident but cops did not take any action against the accused, Indian Express reported.

Later, an FIR was registered against the three accused — Saurabh Thakur, Gajendra and Dhani Pandit after the intervention of Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar. Two accused Saurabh and Gajendra have been arrested while Dhani is on the run.

Amar Singh, in-charge of the Kakod police station, was suspended by the SSP with immediate effect for allegedly not taking any action against the accused and, instead, sending the victim to jail. The SSP also ordered a probe into the incident.