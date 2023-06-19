Trends :PM Modi in USYoga DayDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Muslim Man Tied to Tree, Beaten Up, Forced to Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' in UP's Bulandshahr | WATCH

In the video of the incident which went viral, the victim, Sahil Khan could be seen tied to a tree with his head tonsured and accused forcing him to chant “Jai Shree Ram”

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 16:30 IST

Bulandshahr, India

28-year-old Sahil Khan was arrested after a knife was recovered from his possession. (Photo: Twitter)
A Muslim man was allegedly beaten up and forced to chant “Jai Shree Ram" over the suspicion of a mobile phone theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

In the video of the incident which went viral, the victim, Sahil Khan could be seen tied to a tree with his head tonsured and accused forcing him to chant “Jai Shree Ram".

Following the incident on June 14, 28-year-old Sahil Khan was arrested after a knife was recovered from his possession. Khan’s sister approached police over the incident but cops did not take any action against the accused, Indian Express reported.

Later, an FIR was registered against the three accused — Saurabh Thakur, Gajendra and Dhani Pandit after the intervention of Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar. Two accused Saurabh and Gajendra have been arrested while Dhani is on the run.

Amar Singh, in-charge of the Kakod police station, was suspended by the SSP with immediate effect for allegedly not taking any action against the accused and, instead, sending the victim to jail. The SSP also ordered a probe into the incident.

    • Sahil’s sister Rubeena, said her brother, a daily-wage earner, left home on June 14 morning but did not return till night. After watching the video of the incident, she said she rushed to Kakod police station but the police refused to lodge my complaint and arrested her brother on June 15.

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted the viral video in a tweet on Saturday and said, “Where should we go to lodge complaint on atrocities being inflicted on us?"

    first published: June 19, 2023, 16:27 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 16:30 IST
