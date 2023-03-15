Home » India » Muslim Women’s Forum Demands Change in Personal Law for Equal Property Rights

Muslim Women’s Forum Demands Change in Personal Law for Equal Property Rights

A Muslim couple recently got remarried in Kerala's Kasargod under the Special Marriage Act to make sure that their assets are inherited by their three daughters

Reported By: Neethu Reghukumar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 19:23 IST

Kasaragod, India

The group demanded that the Muslim Personal law be codified and made applicable uniformly to all Muslims. (File photo: Reuters)
Forum for Muslim Women’s Gender Justice organised a meeting in Kozhikode on March 12 to spread awareness about the “injustice" being meted out to Muslim women regarding the division of wealth within the family. 

The program titled ‘Uyirppu’ was organised at the Kozhikode town hall.

The group demanded that the Muslim Personal law be codified and made applicable uniformly to all Muslims.

At the same time, the group said they are insistent that the movement should not impose the uniform civil code to endanger the plurality of democracy.

The organisation said that after the death of an individual, the son gets 2/3rd of the wealth while the daughter gets only 1/3rd. And if the deceased person has only one daughter, she gets only half of the wealth. If there is more than one daughter, daughters will only have the right to 2/3rd of the wealth. The rest is for relatives. 

A Muslim couple recently got remarried in Kerala’s Kasargod under the Special Marriage Act to make sure that their assets are inherited by their three daughters.

These laws were enacted by the British government in 1937, before independence. Many of these provisions are ill-conceived and lack clarity, the organisers said. 

Neethu Reghukumar

