'Must Take Note': China Expands Infra, Connectivity in LAC Middle Sector, Draws Attention of Experts

After its approach and activities in the western and eastern sectors, China has been building infrastructure and connectivity in the middle sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This is concerning, especially since efforts to restore the pre-Galwan-clash positions in the eastern Ladakh area have not been successful. Recent reports have highlighted the establishment of a new PLA camp near Niti Pass, a development confirmed by Defence Ministry sources to CNN-News18.

Construction of a new link road, along with several helipads, has been observed in areas along the border. These are significant developments, with some located near Niti Pass, an important strategic pass for India in Uttarakhand.

According to sources, China is focusing on enhancing air connectivity and approach roads in the region. New helipads have been spotted in Sarang, Poling, and Jindu.

“The LAC alignment has been more aggressively challenged in recent times. China has already transgressed at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh, a situation that has persisted for over three years. This was unexpected in Eastern Ladakh, considering it is already under the adverse possession of the large Indian territory of Aksai Chin. Nevertheless, it has occurred. Similarly, it may surprise India in the middle sector, an area that we have considered to have the least disputes," said Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar, VSM (Retd), a Kargil war veteran and defence and strategic analyst.

China already enjoys a positive infrastructure gradient in the middle sector, especially in the Uttarakhand area, he added. “Recently, it has been bolstering its military infrastructure, further enhancing its war-fighting capability. This development must be taken note of," he said.

The middle sector of the LAC includes the borders of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has four important valleys. In comparison, around 545 km of the total 3,488 km LAC is still considered a peaceful sector.

Experts say that the LAC, as per China, is by and large co-terminus with the international boundary except for the Barahoti (called Wu-je by China), just south of the Tunjun-La Pass in Uttarakhand and a few other pockets in Spiti, Shipki, Nilang- Jadhang, Lapthal, and Sangchamalla. Even in this area, there has been a changing stand from the Chinese side.

Experts state that the terrain on the Indian side is relatively challenging. However, India has managed to secure comfortable access to most of its typical points and has deployed its forces as per need. But, the challenges in border areas are never limited to just deployment.

Defence sources say that not just link roads or base camps, China has also been developing villages close to the LAC in the middle sector. It has been highlighted on many occasions in the past few years.

“India needs to enhance its military potential along with infrastructure development, or else China may attempt to create more adversarial conditions, given that our core objectives are much closer compared to those on the Chinese side," recommends Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar (Retd).

Defence sources, however, say, “The Indian side is not an inch behind in approach to the border. The deployment and activities are reviewed and revised as per requirements."