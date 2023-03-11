Home » India » Must Turn Artisans Today Into Big Entrepreneurs Tomorrow: PM Modi

Must Turn Artisans Today Into Big Entrepreneurs Tomorrow: PM Modi

"Our aim is to make today's artisans big entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this stability in their business model is essential," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

Advertisement

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 14:08 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi called upon all stakeholders to make small artisans part of their value chain. (PTI Photo)
PM Modi called upon all stakeholders to make small artisans part of their value chain. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for working in mission mode to help artisans living in the remote areas and make them part of the value chain.

“Our aim is to make today’s artisans big entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this stability in their business model is essential," he said while addressing a post-budget webinar on ‘PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman’ scheme.

He called upon all stakeholders to make small artisans part of their value chain.

The PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman scheme is aimed at improving skills of artisans, ensuring easy credit and also help them in brand promotion so that their products reach the market quickly. It also seeks to handhold artisans and people associated with small businesses.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Observing that crores of people have been trained under the Skill India Mission, the prime minister said small artisans play an important role in production of local crafts and development of the country.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 11, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 14:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Unseen Photos Of Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Other Indian Celebrities At The 95th Academy Awards

+25PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Michelle Yeoh, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Angela Bassett Among Best Dressed Stars At Oscars 2023, See Pics