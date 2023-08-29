Trends :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Muzaffarnagar Slap Case: Kerala Ready to Educate Child; Kid Isn't Sleeping at Night, Say Parents

Sivankutty penned a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging decisive measures against those accountable for fostering divisive activities within an educational institution.

Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

August 29, 2023

New Delhi, India

The teacher asked one of the students to hit him on his waist after he had already slapped the kid. (Image/X)

Days after an incident, where a Muslim child was slapped repeatedly by students at a Muzaffarnagar school in Uttar Pradesh on a teacher’s advise, Kerala education minister V Sivankutty said their government is ready to adopt and provide education to the child.

On Monday, Sivankutty affirmed the state government would offer top-notch education to the child, provided the parents consent.

“If his parents are willing, then the education department is ready to adopt the child. The state government and the people of Kerala will strive to protect secular values," the minister was quoted as saying to Times of India.

In his letter to Yogi Adityanath, Sivankutty expressed that such an occurrence not only contradicts the fundamental values of secularism and tolerance upheld by the nation but also establishes a perilous example for susceptible young minds who seek guidance and motivation from their educators.

Boy Can’t Sleep At Night, Say Parents 

The young boy, who was subjected to a slap by his peers under the instruction of a school teacher in Muzaffarnagar, is said to have been taken to Meerut for a medical assessment yesterday due to his distress and inability to sleep following the incident. His parents have confirmed his return home and reassured his normal state.

“After enduring a night of agitation and sleeplessness, the boy was brought to Meerut for a medical evaluation. The doctor confirmed his normal condition. His unease stemmed from various individuals, including reporters, inquiring about the Neha Public School episode," the father said while speaking to PTI.

Regarding a potential resolution with Tripta Tyagi, the implicated teacher, the father affirmed that no compromise would be entertained.

  • Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves

    • Meanwhile, officials from the education department have indicated that the boy could be enrolled in a government primary school, pending agreement from his family.

    Additionally, the department intends to facilitate the transfer of other students from Neha Public School in Khabbupur village, where the incident unfolded last Friday.

    first published: August 29, 2023
    last updated: August 29, 2023
